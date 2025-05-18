Regulations on temple finances tightened after Wat Rai Khing scandal

This directive follows last week’s arrest of Yaem Inkrungkao, the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom, who allegedly embezzled over 800 million baht from the temple’s funds to finance online gambling.
On Sunday, Inthaporn Chan-iem, director of the National Office of Buddhism, announced that Phra Ratchavajirasutaporn, the chief monk of Nakhon Pathom province, has been appointed as the acting abbot of Wat Rai Khing.
The office has deployed officials to collaborate with the police in conducting a detailed audit of the temple’s financial records.
Inthaporn explained that, based on the annual revenue and expenditure reports submitted by each temple, Wat Rai Khing recorded an income of approximately 70 million baht in 2024.
He further mentioned that Chousak Sirinil, the Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, has instructed the National Office of Buddhism to formulate tighter regulations governing temple income and expenditure.
“The National Office of Buddhism will use the Wat Rai Khing case as a basis for discussions with Chousak on implementing stricter regulations, including penalties,” he said, adding that this is a significant issue.
Inthaporn expects the matter to be presented for discussion at a meeting of the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand on May 20.