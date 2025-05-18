Regulations on temple finances tightened after Wat Rai Khing scandal

On Sunday, Inthaporn Chan-iem, director of the National Office of Buddhism, announced that Phra Ratchavajirasutaporn, the chief monk of Nakhon Pathom province, has been appointed as the acting abbot of Wat Rai Khing.

The office has deployed officials to collaborate with the police in conducting a detailed audit of the temple’s financial records.

Inthaporn explained that, based on the annual revenue and expenditure reports submitted by each temple, Wat Rai Khing recorded an income of approximately 70 million baht in 2024.