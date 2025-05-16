Authorities raid Wat Rai Khing over temple fund embezzlement scandal

This operation followed the Criminal Court’s approval of an arrest warrant for the temple’s former abbot, Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat, around midday on Thursday—just hours after he had voluntarily reported to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) headquarters in Bangkok at 10am.
According to police, the former abbot stands accused of misappropriating at least 300 million baht by transferring funds from the temple’s accounts into his personal bank account. It is alleged that the funds were used to gamble on an online baccarat platform.
CIB deputy commissioner, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, led the operation, accompanied by officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).
Upon arrival at the abbot's residence within the temple grounds, officers presented a search warrant and proceeded to seize items believed to be linked to the suspected crimes. These included computers, mobile phones, financial documents and money transfer slips, all of which will be used as evidence in the investigation and potential prosecution.
Jaroonkiat stated that the objective of the search was to trace the money trail and identify others who may be involved. He noted that the focus remained primarily on electronic devices, which are key to uncovering links to online gambling platforms.
Regarding CCTV footage that may have been removed prior to the search, he assured the public that all relevant footage could be recovered.
He further revealed that separate search warrants had been issued for Friday’s operation, covering areas inside the temple as well as the private residence of an individual connected to the case.
While the former abbot had cooperated with authorities the previous night, Jaroonkiat said the information he provided was incomplete and at odds with existing witness testimony and evidence. A clearer picture is expected to emerge soon, with a formal press briefing planned following a high-level meeting.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat, also known as Yaem Intrangkrungkao (aged 70), appeared visibly distressed after undergoing a 13-hour interrogation at CIB headquarters in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, from 10am on May 15 until 1am the following morning.
He was subsequently detained in a holding cell within the police reception building, where two officers were assigned to monitor him throughout the night to prevent any unforeseen incidents.
It was reported that the former abbot appeared highly stressed and unable to sleep, using a handkerchief to cover his face throughout the night. On the morning of May 16, officers provided him with pork congee, marking his first meal since leaving the monkhood.
In a nearby women’s holding cell was 28-year-old Aranyawan, a suspect in the same case and allegedly a broker for the online gambling site in question. That morning, her boyfriend visited briefly but did not provide any comment before leaving.
Authorities also served her pork congee for breakfast, similar to the meal provided to the former abbot.