Authorities raid Wat Rai Khing over temple fund embezzlement scandal

Upon arrival at the abbot's residence within the temple grounds, officers presented a search warrant and proceeded to seize items believed to be linked to the suspected crimes. These included computers, mobile phones, financial documents and money transfer slips, all of which will be used as evidence in the investigation and potential prosecution.

Jaroonkiat stated that the objective of the search was to trace the money trail and identify others who may be involved. He noted that the focus remained primarily on electronic devices, which are key to uncovering links to online gambling platforms.

Regarding CCTV footage that may have been removed prior to the search, he assured the public that all relevant footage could be recovered.

He further revealed that separate search warrants had been issued for Friday’s operation, covering areas inside the temple as well as the private residence of an individual connected to the case.

While the former abbot had cooperated with authorities the previous night, Jaroonkiat said the information he provided was incomplete and at odds with existing witness testimony and evidence. A clearer picture is expected to emerge soon, with a formal press briefing planned following a high-level meeting.