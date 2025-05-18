Police captain posed as temple boy for 200 days to expose embezzlement at Wat Rai Khing

Undercover Operation at Wat Rai Khing Leads to Arrest of Abbot
A police captain spent 200 days disguised as a monk attendant at the famous Wat Rai Khing temple in Nakhon Pathom to gather evidence in a high-profile embezzlement case.
Police Captain Nitithorn Prachankanchana was deployed on an undercover mission by the Crime Suppression Division. His efforts culminated in the arrest last week of Yaem Inkrungkao, the temple's former abbot, who allegedly embezzled 300 million baht from the temple’s coffers to fund online gambling activities.
During his assignment, Nitithorn blended in with the temple environment, performing daily chores like other monk attendants. He tended to the grounds, swept temple floors, and carried out other menial tasks—all while covertly gathering crucial evidence.
Nitithorn’s perseverance was shaped by his humble background. He was born into a poor farming family in Khon Kaen and is the eldest of four siblings. After completing secondary school, he left home with just 200 baht in his pocket to find work in Bangkok and nearby provinces.
He secured a job in a textile factory in Samut Prakan as a sewing machine repair technician. However, when the factory shut down during Thailand’s 1997 economic crisis, he was later conscripted into military service for two years.
After his military service, Nitithorn passed the entrance exam for the Metropolitan Police School (Class 70). He began his police career as a traffic officer, gradually working his way up to the rank of police captain. His dedication and skill led to several notable successes in criminal investigations.
Nitithorn gained national attention for solving major criminal cases. He tracked down a killer in the gruesome case of a wealthy woman who was murdered and dismembered, her remains hidden in a refrigerator in Chiang Mai. He also solved a case involving the murder of a family of five in Uttaradit.
Nitithorn was named Outstanding Investigator of the Crime Suppression Division in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In addition to his law enforcement achievements, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Ramkhamhaeng University in 2019.