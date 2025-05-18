Police captain posed as temple boy for 200 days to expose embezzlement at Wat Rai Khing

Undercover Operation at Wat Rai Khing Leads to Arrest of Abbot

A police captain spent 200 days disguised as a monk attendant at the famous Wat Rai Khing temple in Nakhon Pathom to gather evidence in a high-profile embezzlement case.

Police Captain Nitithorn Prachankanchana was deployed on an undercover mission by the Crime Suppression Division. His efforts culminated in the arrest last week of Yaem Inkrungkao, the temple's former abbot, who allegedly embezzled 300 million baht from the temple’s coffers to fund online gambling activities.

Daily Chores as a Temple Boy

During his assignment, Nitithorn blended in with the temple environment, performing daily chores like other monk attendants. He tended to the grounds, swept temple floors, and carried out other menial tasks—all while covertly gathering crucial evidence.