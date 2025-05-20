49 bank accounts found in Wat Rai Khing donation probe, more arrest warrants imminent

Following the arrest of the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom Province on charges of embezzling hundreds of millions of baht from the temple, investigators have uncovered a complex financial network linked to online gambling operations.

Yaem Intrangkrungkao, 70, the former abbot and three other suspects have already been charged and remanded.

On Tuesday (May 20), the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and the acting abbot continued examining the temple’s income and expenses. Authorities revealed that the temple holds 49 bank accounts for donations, but financial reports have only accounted for four accounts.

This discrepancy has led to further investigations into the flow of funds, stated the PACC, adding that it is also assisting the temple in establishing measures to maintain operations moving forward.