49 bank accounts found in Wat Rai Khing donation probe, more arrest warrants imminent

Following the arrest of the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom Province on charges of embezzling hundreds of millions of baht from the temple, investigators have uncovered a complex financial network linked to online gambling operations.
Yaem Intrangkrungkao, 70, the former abbot and three other suspects have already been charged and remanded.
On Tuesday (May 20), the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and the acting abbot continued examining the temple’s income and expenses. Authorities revealed that the temple holds 49 bank accounts for donations, but financial reports have only accounted for four accounts.
This discrepancy has led to further investigations into the flow of funds, stated the PACC, adding that it is also assisting the temple in establishing measures to maintain operations moving forward.
Reports show that part of the temple’s income derives from two annual fairs, generating about 17–18 million baht each event. However, these funds never entered the temple’s accounts. Instead, they were transferred to Yaem’s account.
Revenues from event auctions, OTOP product sales, lottery booths, and other sources were reportedly managed by a woman named Patcharaporn or “Doctor Toey”, but have disappeared without any accounting records.
Daily donations at the temple in Sam Phran District average 50,000 baht on weekdays, about 100,000 baht on weekends, and up to 1 million baht on long holidays, with an estimated total annual donation income of 150 million baht, said an investigator.
The CIB is preparing to issue at least five additional arrest warrants for individuals involved with the temple’s finances. These suspects fall into two categories: those benefiting from the temple’s income and those responsible for managing its accounts.
So far, two vehicles belonging to the former abbot have been identified, while Patcharaporn reportedly owns 12 cars.
On Tuesday, attendance at the temple was sparse. Some local devotees emphasized the need to distinguish between individuals and religion, affirming their continued faith in Buddhism and the revered Luang Pho statue.
Authorities are closely monitoring potential connections to other temples in Nakhon Pathom Province, particularly regarding the creation of sacred amulets and related funds transferred to the former abbot. Several temples have immediately halted amulet production after handing over funds to Yaem amid the investigation.