Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu ordered to cremate 20 preserved AIDS victims’ bodies

Health ministry orders cremation of preserved bodies

The controversial Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Lop Buri was on Thursday ordered to cremate 20 bodies of AIDS victims that had been preserved for decades and displayed for temple visitors as part of “dharma learning.”

The order was issued by Dr Thanakrit Jitareerat, secretary to the public health minister, who led officials from the Department of Health and other agencies to inspect the temple’s activities in Mueang district.

Preserved bodies kept in temple pavilion

Thanakrit said the 20 bodies belonged to patients who had died of AIDS at the temple’s HIV/AIDS hospice. They had been kept for decades in the temple’s museum building, known as the Sala Dharma Sangvej (Pavilion for Contemplating the Truth of Life).