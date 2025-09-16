Gold traders insist baht’s rise not driven by gold trade

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) convened a meeting with gold traders on Monday (September 15) to discuss measures to ease pressure on the baht caused by gold transactions.

The central bank is encouraging more domestic gold trading in US dollars to reduce upward pressure on the currency, while closely monitoring baht-denominated trades to prevent irregular or unlawful activity.

Pimphan Charoenkhwan, Assistant Governor for the Financial Markets, said the baht has appreciated by around 7% since the start of the year, the strongest among regional currencies. She attributed the gains to a larger-than-expected current account surplus and persistently high global gold prices.

To mitigate the impact, the BOT invited the Gold Traders Association to explore solutions, including shifting more local transactions into dollars.

The central bank also asked gold shops to step up surveillance of baht-based transactions, particularly investor behaviour that could influence exchange rates, while guarding against possible illegal activities.

The BOT said it would consider further proposals from the association and gold retailers to help minimise volatility and support policy deliberations by relevant agencies.

Jitti Tangsitpakdee, chairman of Chin Hua Heng Goldsmith and president of the Gold Traders Association, voiced strong opposition to a possible Bank of Thailand plan to impose a tax on online gold bar transactions.

He said such a move would inevitably hurt the gold industry, undermining efforts to position Thailand as a regional hub for gold and jewellery in ASEAN. It would also impact small-scale buyers who purchase gold as a safe-haven asset for savings and investment diversification.