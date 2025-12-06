Forensic institute confirms fatal cyanide levels in journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

The Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) has confirmed the presence of cyanide in the bloodstream and stomach of Nattawut Ponglanka, aged 35, a journalist with Channel 8, who was found dead at his home in Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi, on November 30, 2025.

Following the initial autopsy, CIFS notified investigators on December 4 that toxic substances had been detected and that a full official report would take around one month.

On December 5, CIFS formally released its findings, confirming that cyanide was present at levels capable of causing death, establishing the cause of death from a forensic standpoint. The results have now been sent to the police for further legal procedures.

Nattawut’s family and employer held funeral rites on December 1-2 at Wat Kluai, Nonthaburi, before transferring his body to Wat Rim Kok, Mae Yao, Chiang Rai, for further ceremonies from December 3-5. The cremation had originally been scheduled for December 6.