‘Am Cyanide’ faces 14 new murder charges as investigations expand

The Office of the Attorney-General’s Criminal Litigation Office will set up a committee to review 14 more murder and attempted murder cases involving a woman dubbed by the media as “Am Cyanide”.
Sanjai Chanpong, director-general of the Criminal Litigation Office, on Tuesday received investigative reports of the 14 cases involving Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36. The reports were delivered by assistant national police chief Pol Lt-General Thanayut Wutthijarasthamrong and investigators from the Crime Suppression Division.
The Criminal Court sentenced Sararat to death on Wednesday (November 20) for the premeditated murder of her friend, Siriporn Chanwong, 32.
After arresting Sararat in April last year, police conducted further investigation and found 14 more victims of cyanide poisoning, of whom all but one died.
Thanayut, who led the investigation, said each report carries details on the murder by poisoning and murder attempt and most of them are over 1,000 pages long:
1. Ladda Khaointh: 1,806 pages
2. Nitipon Nuchit: 2,942 pages
3. Pol Colonel Jamorn Andee: 2,809 pages
4. Kerd Kaewbuppha: 2,616 pages
5. Puangkaew Wongsawat: 2,671 pages
6. Phra Somkiart Thornpup: 2,169 pages
7. Theng Toro: 1,953 pages
8. Songkran Thammasangwan: 869 pages
9. Thitichaidej Wongkraisin: 1,932 pages
10. Colonel Saichon Pojjanart: 2,716 pages
11. Noppawan Yanyongchaikij: 2,760 pages
12. Kantima Paesa-ad (survivor): 2,821 pages
13. Paiboon Samboonmee: 3,479 pages
14. Sakhon Saenchan: 2,868 pages
Thanayut said the investigators found that Sararat had allegedly planned the murder of all 14 victims to steal their assets, though she was unsuccessful with one. He said police hoped to return justice to the victims and their families.
He said Sararat was a very cruel person, and if she had not been arrested, this “cold-blooded murderer” would have harmed more people. He added that all 14 cases were backed by strong scientific evidence.
Sanjai, meanwhile, said he will set up a panel to review the reports before charging Sararat in court for the 14 more cases. He added that he is not sure how long it will take public prosecutors to review the reports.
Sanjai added that though Sararat has filed an appeal, public prosecutors are confident that they can present strong evidence against her at both the Appeals and Supreme courts.