‘Am Cyanide’ faces 14 new murder charges as investigations expand

Thanayut said the investigators found that Sararat had allegedly planned the murder of all 14 victims to steal their assets, though she was unsuccessful with one. He said police hoped to return justice to the victims and their families.

He said Sararat was a very cruel person, and if she had not been arrested, this “cold-blooded murderer” would have harmed more people. He added that all 14 cases were backed by strong scientific evidence.

Sanjai, meanwhile, said he will set up a panel to review the reports before charging Sararat in court for the 14 more cases. He added that he is not sure how long it will take public prosecutors to review the reports.

Sanjai added that though Sararat has filed an appeal, public prosecutors are confident that they can present strong evidence against her at both the Appeals and Supreme courts.

