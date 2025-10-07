Strengthening southwest monsoon brings heavy rain to northern Thailand as Matmo weakens

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf is strengthening. Isolated heavy rain is expected in the northern and upper northeastern regions of the country, prompting officials to urge residents to remain cautious.
The Department also warned that the strengthening winds are likely to create waves of 1-2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in areas affected by thundershowers. Mariners were advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers whenever possible.
In addition, at 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Tropical Depression Matmo was downgraded to an active low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, reducing the immediate risk of severe weather impacting Thailand. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, advising both residents and maritime operators to remain alert for any sudden changes in weather conditions.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phare and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C, Maximum temperature 30-34 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan and Sakon Nakhon. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C, Maximum temperature 30-34 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C, Maximum temperature 33-34 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C, Maximum temperature 28-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C, Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.