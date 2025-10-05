Heavy rain forecast in upper Thailand as Typhoon Matmo makes landfall in China

The TMD has issued its ninth warning on Typhoon “Matmo”, which made landfall over southern Guangdong, China, at around 3pm on Sunday (October 5).

As of 4pm, the storm’s centre was located at latitude 21.1°N and longitude 109.9°E, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 120 kilometres per hour. The typhoon is moving west-northwest at around 20 kilometres per hour.

According to the TMD, Typhoon Matmo is expected to move into the upper Gulf of Tonkin on Sunday night (October 5) and weaken into a severe tropical storm before making landfall in southern Guangxi, China.

It will continue to weaken rapidly due to the influence of a cold air mass spreading from China between October 6 and 7.

The department confirmed that the typhoon will not move directly into Thailand.