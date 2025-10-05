Heavy rain forecast in upper Thailand as Typhoon Matmo makes landfall in China

The TMD has issued its ninth warning on Typhoon “Matmo”, which made landfall over southern Guangdong, China, at around 3pm on Sunday (October 5).
As of 4pm, the storm’s centre was located at latitude 21.1°N and longitude 109.9°E, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 120 kilometres per hour. The typhoon is moving west-northwest at around 20 kilometres per hour.
According to the TMD, Typhoon Matmo is expected to move into the upper Gulf of Tonkin on Sunday night (October 5) and weaken into a severe tropical storm before making landfall in southern Guangxi, China.
It will continue to weaken rapidly due to the influence of a cold air mass spreading from China between October 6 and 7.
The department confirmed that the typhoon will not move directly into Thailand.
Although the storm will not make landfall in the country, its influence will strengthen the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. As a result, rainfall is expected to increase, with heavy showers in several areas, particularly in the North, the Northeast, and the windward side of the East.
The TMD urged residents in these areas to beware of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation, which could cause flash floods, runoffs and river overflows — especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying or flood-prone zones.
In the upper Andaman Sea, moderate winds and waves reaching 1–2 metres in height are expected, while waves may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
The public is advised to closely monitor weather updates from the TMD via its website www.tmd.go.th, or contact 0-2399-4012–13 and 1182 for 24-hour information and assistance.