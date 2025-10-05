Heavy rain expected in eastern region as southwest monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the eastern region on Sunday (October 5), due to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in these areas are advised to be cautious of possible heavy downpours, the department said.
Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, while those in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be about 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.
All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid such conditions.
Meanwhile, the severe tropical storm “Matmo” over the upper South China Sea has strengthened into a typhoon, moving west-northwest. It is expected to make landfall in Guangdong province, southern China, later today before rapidly weakening.
The TMD has assured that the storm will not move towards Thailand.
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 22–25 °C; Maximum temperature 32–35 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 22–25 °C; Maximum temperature 33–35 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 33–35 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 24–25 °C; Maximum temperature 31–34 °C.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 31–33 °C.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers; Minimum temperature 24–25 °C; Maximum temperature 32–34 °C.