Heavy rain expected in eastern region as southwest monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the eastern region on Sunday (October 5), due to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to be cautious of possible heavy downpours, the department said.

Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, while those in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be about 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.

All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid such conditions.