Heavy rain warning issued as monsoon affects central, eastern and southern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough has shifted to lie across the lower Central region, the upper South, and the East, while the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Rainfall is expected to intensify in these areas, with isolated heavy showers particularly affecting Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the Central region, the East, and the South. Residents are advised to exercise caution due to the risk of flooding. In contrast, the North and Northeast are likely to experience lighter rainfall.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. Authorities have warned all ships to navigate with care and to avoid sailing through regions affected by thundershowers.