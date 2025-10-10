Heavy rain warning issued as monsoon affects central, eastern and southern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough has shifted to lie across the lower Central region, the upper South, and the East, while the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Rainfall is expected to intensify in these areas, with isolated heavy showers particularly affecting Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the Central region, the East, and the South. Residents are advised to exercise caution due to the risk of flooding. In contrast, the North and Northeast are likely to experience lighter rainfall.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. Authorities have warned all ships to navigate with care and to avoid sailing through regions affected by thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.