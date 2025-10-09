Meteorological Dept predicts winter to start late this month

The Meteorological Department has warned residents in central, eastern, and southern provinces, as well as Bangkok, to brace for heavy rains. It also predicted that winter would begin late this month.

The department stated that this year, winter would start about two weeks later than usual, beginning in late October and lasting until late February.

It also noted that this year’s winter would not be as cold as last year, with the average lowest temperature in northern Thailand expected to be 21°C, compared to 20.7°C last year.