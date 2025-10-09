Meteorological Dept predicts winter to start late this month

The Meteorological Department has warned residents in central, eastern, and southern provinces, as well as Bangkok, to brace for heavy rains. It also predicted that winter would begin late this month.
The department stated that this year, winter would start about two weeks later than usual, beginning in late October and lasting until late February.
It also noted that this year’s winter would not be as cold as last year, with the average lowest temperature in northern Thailand expected to be 21°C, compared to 20.7°C last year.
The department forecast that over the next 24 hours, rainfall would increase, with isolated heavy rain expected in the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the South. This is due to the monsoon trough moving down across the lower Central region and the East, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Rain is expected to be less intense in the North and Northeast. The wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are predicted to reach heights of about 1 meter, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thundershowers. All ships should exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.
Northern Region:
Scattered thundershowers in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature: 22–26°C. Maximum temperature: 32–35°C. Easterly winds at 5–15 km/h.
Northeastern Region:
Isolated thundershowers in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin. Minimum temperature: 22–25°C. Maximum temperature: 32–34°C. Easterly winds at 10–20 km/h.
Central Region:
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature: 22–25°C. Maximum temperature: 32–34°C. Variable winds at 10–20 km/h.
Eastern Region:
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature: 23–25°C. Maximum temperature: 31–34°C. Variable winds at 15–30 km/h. Wave height: about 1 meter, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thundershowers.
Southern (East Coast):
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature: 22–24°C. Maximum temperature: 32–34°C. Prachuap Khiri Khan upwards: Variable winds at 15–30 km/h. Wave height: about 1 meter, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thundershowers. Chumphon downwards: Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h. Wave height: about 1 meter, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thundershowers.
Southern (West Coast):
Fairly widespread and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature: 23–25°C. Maximum temperature: 30–33°C. Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h. Wave height: about 1 meter, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan Area:
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature: 24–26°C. Maximum temperature: 32–34°C. Variable winds at 10–20 km/h.