Isolated heavy rains forecast for Bangkok and nearby provinces

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the monsoon trough lies across the lower Northeast, lower Central, East, and upper South, while the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is forecast in the lower Northeast, lower Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as in the East and South. Residents are advised to be cautious of heavy rain.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height and over two metres in thundershowers. All vessels are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 22–24 °C; Maximum temperature 32–35 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 32–34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, and Saraburi; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 32–34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 31–33 °C.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 31-35 °C.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 23–25 °C; Maximum temperature 31–34 °C.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; Minimum temperature 24–25 °C; Maximum temperature 32–35 °C.