Isolated heavy rains forecast for Bangkok and nearby provinces

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the monsoon trough lies across the lower Northeast, lower Central, East, and upper South, while the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is forecast in the lower Northeast, lower Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as in the East and South. Residents are advised to be cautious of heavy rain.