Meteorological Dept predicts heavy rains next week before winter arrives

The Meteorological Department has forecast that many parts of Thailand will experience heavy rainfall next week before a high-pressure system from China moves southward, bringing cooler weather and marking the onset of winter in the upper regions.
The department said isolated to heavy rain is expected in parts of the lower Central region, lower Northeast, Eastern region, Bangkok and vicinity, and the South from Sunday to 16 October.
Between 14 and 16 October, the North and upper Northeast are likely to see increased rainfall. Then, from 17 to 21 October, easterly winds will cover the upper part of the country, initially causing more showers before the cold air mass moves in, signalling the start of winter in the North and upper Northeast, the department added.
It also noted that the South will continue to experience rain during the transition from the rainy to the winter season.