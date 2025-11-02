World Bank Begins Drafting Thailand’s First-Ever Long-Term National Development Plan

The landmark 2026 'Flagship Report' will define five high-potential sectors—from Green Manufacturing to Digital Services—by involving experts and the Thai public.

The World Bank has partnered with Thai researchers to develop the nation's first comprehensive, long-term national development plan, departing from traditional methods by actively seeking input from all sectors of Thai society.

The Flagship Report, led in collaboration with the FutureTales Lab, is set for publication in July 2026, ahead of Thailand’s hosting of the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in October 2026.

The goal is to provide a clear, actionable roadmap for global investors, addressing current political and economic uncertainties.

Kwanpadh Suddhi-Dhamakit, a senior World Bank Official, stated that the report is designed to be aspirational, focusing on the country's potential rather than simply forecasting trends.