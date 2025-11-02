World Bank Begins Drafting Thailand’s First-Ever Long-Term National Development Plan

The landmark 2026 'Flagship Report' will define five high-potential sectors—from Green Manufacturing to Digital Services—by involving experts and the Thai public.
The World Bank has partnered with Thai researchers to develop the nation's first comprehensive, long-term national development plan, departing from traditional methods by actively seeking input from all sectors of Thai society.
The Flagship Report, led in collaboration with the FutureTales Lab, is set for publication in July 2026, ahead of Thailand’s hosting of the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in October 2026.
The goal is to provide a clear, actionable roadmap for global investors, addressing current political and economic uncertainties.
Kwanpadh Suddhi-Dhamakit, a senior World Bank Official, stated that the report is designed to be aspirational, focusing on the country's potential rather than simply forecasting trends.
"Instead of strictly adhering to the government, we want to create a platform and reflect the perspectives of the Thai people and Thai businesses through this report, as we believe Thailand has the potential to perform even better," Kwanpadh said.
Five Industries to Drive Future Growth
The World Bank has identified five key industries that are best positioned to drive Thailand's future economic growth and employment:
Digital Services: Focusing on IT and platform-based services, crucial for modern business.
Agriculture & Food: Repositioning Thailand as the "Food Security Hub of the World" through sustainable, high-standard practices.
Sustainable Tourism & Wellness: Shifting focus from tourism volume to higher-value health and wellness industries.
Green & Advanced Manufacturing: Promoting eco-friendly production and high-tech sectors, such as green air conditioners, where Thailand is already the world's second-largest exporter.
Creative Economy: Leveraging the country's strong potential in arts, film, gaming, and creative content.
To ensure the plan is robust and inclusive, the World Bank is employing "Foresight" and "Public Engagement" methodologies. These methods move beyond traditional policymaking circles to gather diverse input.
The World Bank is inviting entrepreneurs, innovators, community leaders, and the general public to participate in two stages:
Foresight Workshops (November–December 2025): Small expert groups will develop Future Scenarios and define the desired national vision.
Specialised Expert Meetings (January–February 2026): These sessions will refine policy proposals for the final report.
Citizens who are interested in contributing their insights to this landmark project can formally apply between 1 and 20 November 2025.