Pod of rare Irrawaddy dolphins spotted in Satun

Locals and tourists in Satun province on Monday were amazed by the sight of about 10 Irrawaddy dolphins swimming and leaping in the Tha Chin canal in Muang district, signifying the abundance of marine resources and ecosystem.

Songdecha Wanta, chief of Klong Khud subdistrict, said local fishermen and community members have been organising guided tours along the Tha Chin canal, which has been developed into an eco-tourism route.

He said that during a tour on Monday, visitors saw a pod of about 10 Irrawaddy dolphins swimming and leaping out of the water not far from their boats, without displaying any fear of people.

“The sighting of marine mammals signifies the abundance of marine resources and the ecosystem,” said Songdecha. “Irrawaddy dolphins normally flock to where the food sources are plentiful, meaning that marine resources in these areas are vital to their survival.”