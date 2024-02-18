Endangered Irrawaddy dolphin found dead, further reducing Songkhla Lake population

The Thai Whales group said in a Facebook post that it had been alerted of the dead whale by Uthai Yodchan, a local resident.

The group said Uthai had informed the Marine and Coastal Resources Department, which dispatched officials to pick up the carcass for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Irrawaddy dolphins (Orcaella brevirostris) are recognisable with their rounded, beakless faces, resembling baby belugas. They are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to habitat loss, fishing gear entanglement and illegal hunting. The dolphins weigh between 98 to 159 kilogrammes.