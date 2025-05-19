Phu Kradueng closed to tourists for four months to allow nature to recover

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced on Monday the annual closure of Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province for four months, starting from June 1, to allow nature to recover.

DNP Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa issued an order to close the park to tourists from June 1 to September 30.

Attapol explained that with the onset of the rainy season, the park would be closed both to give the environment time to regenerate and to ensure the safety of visitors.

Each year, Phu Kradueng National Park is open to the public from October 1 to May 31, when tourists are allowed to trek and camp on Phu Kradueng Mountain.