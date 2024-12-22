First hoarfrost this year reported in Loei’s Phu Kradueng

Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province reported hoarfrost on Sunday morning, the first such phenomenon in the park this winter.

Adisorn Hemthanon, chief of the park, said mae kaning (hoarfrost) was seen covering grass and fern leaves at Anodard Pond in the morning as the temperature fell to about 8.5 degrees Celsius.

The hoarfrost appeared just a day before the park was to be reopened to tourists. It was closed nine days ago after a female tourist was attacked and killed by a wild elephant.