Government holds nationwide events on King Bhumibol’s birthday

Friday, December 5, marks the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also observed as Thailand’s National Day and Father’s Day.
The government has announced a series of commemorative activities to honour His Majesty’s enduring legacy.
Royal merit-making ceremonies
At 7.00am, a Buddhist prayer and almsgiving ceremony will take place at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, presided over by the prime minister and his spouse. Similar ceremonies will be held at provincial halls nationwide and at Thai embassies and consulates abroad.
Floral tribute ceremonies
Floral tribute ceremonies in honour of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great will be held later on the same day. The main ceremony will take place at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok, while provincial governors and ambassadors will preside over parallel events across the country and overseas.
Volunteer and charitable activities
Government agencies will also organise volunteer and public service projects throughout December 2025 in tribute to His Majesty, reflecting his lifelong dedication to the welfare and