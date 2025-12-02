Government holds nationwide events on King Bhumibol’s birthday

Friday, December 5, marks the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also observed as Thailand’s National Day and Father’s Day.

The government has announced a series of commemorative activities to honour His Majesty’s enduring legacy.

Royal merit-making ceremonies

At 7.00am, a Buddhist prayer and almsgiving ceremony will take place at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, presided over by the prime minister and his spouse. Similar ceremonies will be held at provincial halls nationwide and at Thai embassies and consulates abroad.