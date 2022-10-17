Thailand to nominate beloved King Bhumibol as Unesco world personality
The Education Ministry will next year ask Unesco to add Thailand’s beloved monarch, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, to the list of the world’s eminent personalities.
Education Minister Trinuch Theinthong said on Monday that her ministry hopes the late monarch will be globally honoured for the work he has done for his subjects as well as the world community. For instance, she said, King Bhumibol’s philosophy of sufficiency economy is now being adopted across the world.
Trinuch said her ministry will call on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to add King Bhumibol to the list before his centennial birthday is marked on December 5, 2027.
Dr Atthapol Sangkhawasi, permanent secretary for the Education Ministry, said Unesco considers names for its list of eminent personalities every year, and so far two Thai figureheads have been added to the list.
In November last year, Unesco added Her Royal Highness Princess Galayani Vadhana and renowned writer and scholar Phrya Sisunthornwohan to the eminent list.
Princess Galayani Vadhana, the older sister of King Bhumibol, passed away in 2008 at the age of 84.
King Bhumibol passed away on October 13, 2016, aged 88.
Atthapol said the Education Ministry will get the late monarch’s nomination details ready for the Cabinet to deliberate upon within this year before it seeks approval from King Rama X.
The aim, he said, was to put the late monarch’s name forward at the Unesco assembly in France early next year.
The ministry said the nomination is based on the many achievements of King Rama IX, including his talent in painting, sculpture, engineering, innovation and technology, photography, sports, music, language and literature.