Thailand to nominate beloved King Bhumibol as Unesco world personality

Education Minister Trinuch Theinthong said on Monday that her ministry hopes the late monarch will be globally honoured for the work he has done for his subjects as well as the world community. For instance, she said, King Bhumibol’s philosophy of sufficiency economy is now being adopted across the world.

Trinuch said her ministry will call on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to add King Bhumibol to the list before his centennial birthday is marked on December 5, 2027.