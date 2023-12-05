Thai fertiliser society wins King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award 2023

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn represented the UN in presenting the award to the society during a ceremony at the Khao Hin Son Royal Development Study Centre in Chachoengsao’s Phanom Sarakham district on Tuesday.

The SFS won the award for outstanding contributions to soil sustainability, said Rapeepat Chantarasriwong, director-general of the Agriculture Department.

Rapeepat, who doubles as the soil society’s president, said the SFS is helping lead Thai efforts to implement the UN’s 17th sustainable development goals (SDGs) via a programme titled “Partnerships to Achieve the Goal”. In recognition of that push, the SFS was handed the King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award on the 10th anniversary of its founding.