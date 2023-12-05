Thai fertiliser society wins King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award 2023
The Soil and Fertiliser Society (SFS) of Thailand has won the annual King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award 2023 conferred by the United Nations.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn represented the UN in presenting the award to the society during a ceremony at the Khao Hin Son Royal Development Study Centre in Chachoengsao’s Phanom Sarakham district on Tuesday.
The SFS won the award for outstanding contributions to soil sustainability, said Rapeepat Chantarasriwong, director-general of the Agriculture Department.
Rapeepat, who doubles as the soil society’s president, said the SFS is helping lead Thai efforts to implement the UN’s 17th sustainable development goals (SDGs) via a programme titled “Partnerships to Achieve the Goal”. In recognition of that push, the SFS was handed the King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award on the 10th anniversary of its founding.
The award, which comprises a cheque for US$15,000 (529,200 baht), is given to those who make outstanding contributions to the research and development of soil management and improvement.
The UN General Assembly designated December 5 as World Soil Day in 2013 to acknowledge the lifelong contributions made by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to improving the quality of millions of lives through sustainable soil management.
Former winners of the award include the Costa Rican Soil Science Society (2019), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (2020), and Mexican soil scientists Elizabeth Rebolledo and Axel Gonzalez (2022).