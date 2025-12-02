Anutin: House dissolution near, unfazed by Hat Yai flood drama, confident govt acted right

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that the decision to dissolve the House depends on the political situation, adding that everyone already knows this government will not last beyond January 31, 2026.
When asked about rumours that the government had asked the Pheu Thai Party to delay filing a no-confidence motion until after the third reading of the constitutional amendment, Anutin denied this. He said he had not discussed the matter with any party executives.
“We have a timeline for governing the country and must keep our word. Since forming the government, we have followed all conditions in the MOA with the People’s Party,” said Anutin. “But now that we are in government, I do not want to talk about the MOA anymore—it concerns two political parties. Right now, the government’s job is to work for the nation. I said in my policy statement that the House would be dissolved on January 31, 2026. But given the current situation, if possible, I ask everyone to help ease the suffering of the people. Just breathe for a moment more—then we dissolve Parliament. If an emergency happens after dissolution, it will be difficult for the government to help. But if there is no choice, we must be prepared.”
Asked about the drama surrounding the Hat Yai floods, Anutin said he had “no issue at all” with the criticism.
“The people suffer one time. We suffer ten times because we must take care of them. We must seek every form of cooperation to help,” he said.
On claims that the government’s handling of the crisis has caused its popularity to drop, Anutin said such opinions may come from people who “follow incorrect information.”
“We went into floodwaters up to our chests. Once you go in, you understand the work. Anyone can say what they want—I won’t argue. There is no need to say they’re wrong because everyone has the right to speak. But when it comes to our work in Hat Yai—helping people and implementing measures—the government is confident we are on the right track and doing everything that must be done.”
Anutin also responded to the latest NIDA Poll results in the South, where he received 15%, while Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, received 25%.
“Bhumjaithai fell from 20% to 15%, but we were once at 0.2%, 1.2%, 1.5%. Now we are at 15%—that alone is something to be grateful for. I’m delighted already,” he said.
Anutin added that his visits to the South were not politically motivated.
“I didn’t go there to gain votes. If after my visit no one dies and there is no damage, then people don’t need to vote for Bhumjaithai. In Songkhla, we currently have only one MP, Natchanon Srikorkua. As long as we don’t lose him, we’re fine. Having that alone is good enough.”
When asked if he believed he could defeat Abhisit in the South, Anutin replied:
“Abhisit is the leader of the Democrat Party—of course it energises people and makes things livelier. But I do not see Abhisit as a rival. I will do whatever work is best for the country.”