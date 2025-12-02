Anutin: House dissolution near, unfazed by Hat Yai flood drama, confident govt acted right

Asked about the drama surrounding the Hat Yai floods, Anutin said he had “no issue at all” with the criticism.

“The people suffer one time. We suffer ten times because we must take care of them. We must seek every form of cooperation to help,” he said.

On claims that the government’s handling of the crisis has caused its popularity to drop, Anutin said such opinions may come from people who “follow incorrect information.”

“We went into floodwaters up to our chests. Once you go in, you understand the work. Anyone can say what they want—I won’t argue. There is no need to say they’re wrong because everyone has the right to speak. But when it comes to our work in Hat Yai—helping people and implementing measures—the government is confident we are on the right track and doing everything that must be done.”

Anutin also responded to the latest NIDA Poll results in the South, where he received 15%, while Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, received 25%.

“Bhumjaithai fell from 20% to 15%, but we were once at 0.2%, 1.2%, 1.5%. Now we are at 15%—that alone is something to be grateful for. I’m delighted already,” he said.

Anutin added that his visits to the South were not politically motivated.

“I didn’t go there to gain votes. If after my visit no one dies and there is no damage, then people don’t need to vote for Bhumjaithai. In Songkhla, we currently have only one MP, Natchanon Srikorkua. As long as we don’t lose him, we’re fine. Having that alone is good enough.”

When asked if he believed he could defeat Abhisit in the South, Anutin replied:

“Abhisit is the leader of the Democrat Party—of course it energises people and makes things livelier. But I do not see Abhisit as a rival. I will do whatever work is best for the country.”