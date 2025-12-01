King grants THB20,000 per fatality as Hat Yai flood relief, says Anutin

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting of the Economic Policy Committee at Government House on Monday (December 1), where he outlined urgent measures to support communities affected by severe flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla.
Anutin said ministers had been working closely together over the past week to address the crisis, noting that Hat Yai is a key economic hub and the damage has caused significant disruption for the province and local businesses.
He said he had gathered all relevant state agencies, state enterprises, and business associations to jointly assess the impact and prepare for rapid recovery. He added that major sporting events for next week’s SEA Games—originally planned to be hosted in Songkhla—had to be cancelled due to the extensive damage.
Given the scale of destruction, the government has resolved to invoke an emergency decree to manage the situation in Songkhla. Anutin, who signed the decree, said Gen Ukris Boontanondha, the Chief of Defence Forces, had been appointed as the incident commander.
King’s assistance and royal support
Anutin disclosed that on November 29 His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn instructed the Royal Household Bureau to convey his deep concern for flood-affected residents, especially the families of those who died.
His Majesty has ordered that all deceased victims be placed under royal patronage. Buddhist victims will receive royal cremations, while Muslim victims will be granted royal burial soil in accordance with religious customs.
Provincial governors and district chiefs have been directed to ensure no case is overlooked.
The King has also granted 100 million baht in personal funds to Hat Yai Hospital to replace damaged medical equipment, and has provided drones and other operational gear to the armed forces and police for rescue and relief efforts.
“His Majesty will also provide personal financial assistance of 20,000 baht for each person who has died in the floods,” Anutin said, adding that officials must follow proper protocols and report back to the Royal Household to confirm completion of each case.
Recovery planning and next steps
The prime minister said he travelled to Hat Yai on Sunday with members of the Economic Cabinet, including Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao, to assess the damage and meet local business operators.
He added that the provincial chambers of commerce and industry groups will submit their recovery proposals to Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas to help shape targeted support measures.
A wide range of rehabilitation tasks—household compensation, support for affected businesses, infrastructure repairs and public-utility restoration—will be tabled for Cabinet approval on Tuesday (December 2).
He stressed the need to accelerate efforts to restore roads, electricity, water supply and internet services to normal condition as quickly as possible.
Anutin noted that psychological and physical health must be prioritised, insisting that the Public Health Minister deploy psychiatrists and psychologists to support families who have lost homes, livelihoods or loved ones.
He added that the government is discussing urgent upgrades to the national disaster-warning system with the Digital Economy and Society Minister, including improvements to platforms for faster, more efficient alerts.
The prime minister reiterated that immediate priorities remain household compensation and financial support for the bereaved, with the Interior Ministry tasked with submitting the required budget to the Cabinet on Tuesday.