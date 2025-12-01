King grants THB20,000 per fatality as Hat Yai flood relief, says Anutin

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting of the Economic Policy Committee at Government House on Monday (December 1), where he outlined urgent measures to support communities affected by severe flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla.

Anutin said ministers had been working closely together over the past week to address the crisis, noting that Hat Yai is a key economic hub and the damage has caused significant disruption for the province and local businesses.

He said he had gathered all relevant state agencies, state enterprises, and business associations to jointly assess the impact and prepare for rapid recovery. He added that major sporting events for next week’s SEA Games—originally planned to be hosted in Songkhla—had to be cancelled due to the extensive damage.

Given the scale of destruction, the government has resolved to invoke an emergency decree to manage the situation in Songkhla. Anutin, who signed the decree, said Gen Ukris Boontanondha, the Chief of Defence Forces, had been appointed as the incident commander.