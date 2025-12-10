Thailand’s Debt Crisis Deepens: NPLs Spread to Large Firms as Credit Contracts for Third Year

Kasikorn Research warns of contagion risk as overdue loans hit 3%; Real Estate, Hospitality, and Manufacturing flagged for high default risk amid economic slowdown.

The Thai financial sector is grappling with a severe challenge as Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) surge, reflecting a dangerous escalation in debt fragility across all segments, according to a stark assessment from the Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch).

The report warns that the NPL ratio is now nearing the critical 3% level (projected at 2.8% to 2.85% for 2025), with the problem spreading from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to medium and large corporations—a highly concerning development.

Groups identified as having the highest risk of defaulting on loan repayments include the Real Estate, Hotel/Tourism, and Manufacturing sectors.

Credit Crunch and Household Strain

The underlying vulnerability is underscored by the projection that total credit in Thailand will contract for a third consecutive year.

Thanyalak Watcharachaisurapol, deputy managing director of KResearch, called this trajectory "highly worrying," forecasting a contraction of -2.3% for 2025 and a further -3% in 2026.

Retail credit, particularly for high-value items like housing and automobiles, has been hit hardest, driven by consumers' depleted purchasing power and high household debt, which remains above 80% of GDP.

Retail credit is expected to contract by a dramatic -12% this year.

While household borrowing demand remains high, the contraction reflects a technical inability to secure new loans due to reduced household borrowing capacity.



