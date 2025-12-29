“Grey grub nest” and “rat nest”: Parliament press corps hands out 2025 nicknames

On December 29, 2025, the parliamentary press corps assigned its annual set of “Parliament nicknames” — a long-running tradition intended to reflect journalists’ views of how the House of Representatives and the Senate performed over the year.
This year, the reporters agreed not to assign nicknames for the Speaker of the House, the Leader of the Opposition, or the “rising star”, citing concerns that, during the election campaign period, such labels could be weaponised in attacks and potentially create legal risk under election rules if the individuals are candidates.
The House was dubbed “the grey grub nest”, with reporters saying many MPs faced questions over ethics and conduct, including allegations of self-interest and benefits for allies.
They said that while the term “cobra” has long been used for perceived defectors, in recent years those labelled as such have tended to keep a lower profile — described as “grubs” embedded within parties to benefit particular interests.
The “grey” element, they said, reflects politicians whose conduct is seen as not entirely “clean”, amid reports of conflicts of interest. The label was framed as a criticism of perceived cross-camp dealmaking that, in this view, prioritised influence and budgets over political principles and responsibilities.
The Senate was labelled “the rat nest”, with the press corps arguing the upper chamber’s behaviour suggested alignment with powerful interests and political parties.
They described the Senate as acting in a bloc — using “ethics” mechanisms to pressure minority voices — and voting through appointments to independent bodies even amid allegations of conflicts of interest or partisan motivations, despite repeated insistence from “Prime Minister Noo” (a reference to Anutin Charnvirakul’s nickname) that he could not direct the Senate.
Senate President Mongkol Surasajja was given the nickname “Mong the Buriram fruit-packhouse boss”, a play on his nickname “Hia Mong” or “Sia Mong”.
Reporters said his most memorable moments this year were not linked to steering Senate business, but to projecting an image closer to a fruit trader — promoting “mineral-water durian” and premium mangosteen from Buriram — while appearing reluctant to comment on heated political issues, often responding with the line: “The president must be neutral — they won’t let me speak.”
Three figures were listed as “fallen stars”:
The press corps also noted Thanakorn Thavornchinchote, a senator, after a provincial court in Chachoengsao sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment in a theft case involving property worth more than 1.5 million baht from a road-accident victim. They also referenced a separate ethics complaint filed by a former close acquaintance alleging sexual misconduct, noting that neither matter had reached a final conclusion but arguing such controversies were inappropriate for a senator.
The press corps selected a line delivered by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the Leader of the Opposition, during the House session that voted Anutin Charnvirakul as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister on September 5, 2025:
“We did not choose Khun Anutin to run the country. We chose Khun Anutin Charnvirakul to dissolve the House of Representatives within the agreed timeframe.”
The “event of the year” was the House vote on September 5, 2025 to select Anutin Charnvirakul, a party-list MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, as prime minister to form a minority government — with the People’s Party, then in opposition, also voting in support.
The press corps said this set in motion subsequent developments, including a joint sitting of parliament on October 15, 2025 to consider constitutional amendments proposed by the People’s Party, Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai. Although parliament approved the principle of amendments, Bhumjaithai later lost out to the People’s Party and Pheu Thai in choosing which draft would serve as the main text for committee work.
They also pointed to the second-reading debate on December 11, 2025, including disputes over the Senate’s role in approving a new constitution. The tensions culminated in Natthaphong calling for dissolution of the House, followed by Anutin announcing the House dissolution with effect from December 12, 2025, saying he was doing so “as Natthaphong asked”.
The press corps named senators Phisit Apiwattanaphong and Nantana Nandavarophas as “rivals of the year”, saying the two frequently clashed during Senate sessions.
They highlighted repeated disputes during votes on independent agency appointments, where Nantana urged delays amid controversy over alleged collusion in the Senate selection process, while Phisit pushed back sharply — at times telling her to leave the chamber and see a doctor, suggesting she was obsessing. Nantana, in turn, regularly criticised him in media briefings.