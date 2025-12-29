“Grey grub nest” and “rat nest”: Parliament press corps hands out 2025 nicknames

On December 29, 2025, the parliamentary press corps assigned its annual set of “Parliament nicknames” — a long-running tradition intended to reflect journalists’ views of how the House of Representatives and the Senate performed over the year.

This year, the reporters agreed not to assign nicknames for the Speaker of the House, the Leader of the Opposition, or the “rising star”, citing concerns that, during the election campaign period, such labels could be weaponised in attacks and potentially create legal risk under election rules if the individuals are candidates.



House of Representatives: “grey grub nest”

The House was dubbed “the grey grub nest”, with reporters saying many MPs faced questions over ethics and conduct, including allegations of self-interest and benefits for allies.

They said that while the term “cobra” has long been used for perceived defectors, in recent years those labelled as such have tended to keep a lower profile — described as “grubs” embedded within parties to benefit particular interests.

The “grey” element, they said, reflects politicians whose conduct is seen as not entirely “clean”, amid reports of conflicts of interest. The label was framed as a criticism of perceived cross-camp dealmaking that, in this view, prioritised influence and budgets over political principles and responsibilities.