Election Commission sums up day-one party-list MP registration

Acting Sub Lt Phasakorn Siriphakayaporn, Deputy Secretary-General of the Election Commission (EC), said on Sunday (December 28, 2025) at 5pm, that registrations for the 400 constituency seats had reached 3,199 candidates after two days, based on figures recorded at 4.45pm the same day.
For the party-list election, he said 52 political parties had checked in and submitted applications before 8.30am, each filing one party-list.
That brought the total number of party-list nominees to 1,502.
Phasakorn added that 34 parties had submitted names for prime ministerial consideration, totalling 73 nominees.
Candidate registration remains open until December 31, 2025.
Phasakorn said the referendum process is awaiting the prime minister’s formal announcement of the polling date, which he expected on January 2, 2026.
He urged the public to note that registration to exercise voting rights must be done separately for the general election and the referendum.
He said advance voting for the general election is scheduled for February 1, 2026, with registration for advance voting open from December 20, 2025 to January 5, 2026.
For the referendum, he said the law requires a single nationwide polling day, meaning no advance voting.
However, voters can register to vote outside their constituency from January 3–5, 2026, before casting ballots on February 8, 2026.
Under the projected timeline, he said the EC expects to announce the number of eligible overseas voters and the countries where registration has been recorded on February 4, 2026, ahead of polling day on February 8, 2026.