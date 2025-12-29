Election Commission sums up day-one party-list MP registration

Acting Sub Lt Phasakorn Siriphakayaporn, Deputy Secretary-General of the Election Commission (EC), said on Sunday (December 28, 2025) at 5pm, that registrations for the 400 constituency seats had reached 3,199 candidates after two days, based on figures recorded at 4.45pm the same day.

For the party-list election, he said 52 political parties had checked in and submitted applications before 8.30am, each filing one party-list.

That brought the total number of party-list nominees to 1,502.

Phasakorn added that 34 parties had submitted names for prime ministerial consideration, totalling 73 nominees.

Candidate registration remains open until December 31, 2025.