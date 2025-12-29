Weak turnout seen in Myanmar's phased election, first since 2021 coup

The military government, which seized power in 2021 and later crushed pro-democracy protests, insists the vote will restore political stability in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.

But the process has been condemned internationally, with the United Nations, some Western governments and rights groups arguing it cannot be considered free or fair because anti-junta parties are not taking part and criticism of the election is illegal.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate removed in the coup, remains in detention. Her National League for Democracy, which won a landslide in the 2020 election, has been dissolved.

Military-linked party tipped to dominate

With major opponents sidelined, the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) is widely seen as the frontrunner. The party, led by retired generals, is fielding around one-fifth of all candidates despite sharply reduced competition, according to Lalita Hanwong, a lecturer and Myanmar specialist at Thailand’s Kasetsart University.

She said the election was designed to extend military control, with the USDP and other aligned parties expected to combine forces to form the next government.

Campaigning ahead of the vote was subdued, but the USDP was the most visible presence. Founded in 2010, it won an election boycotted by the opposition that year and governed with military backing until 2015, when Suu Kyi’s NLD swept it from office.