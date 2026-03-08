Trump brands Iran apology a ‘surrender’, says US is ‘winning the war by a lot’

Trump also doubled down on his demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”. When asked what that would mean in practice, he said it would come when Iran would “cry uncle” or no longer be able to continue fighting.

US president signals possible escalation despite apology to neighbours

Trump rejected the idea of a ceasefire and suggested Washington was considering expanding its target list.

His remarks came after Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring states affected by Iranian strikes and said Tehran would halt attacks on those countries unless Iran itself was attacked from their territory. The move appeared intended to discourage Gulf states from joining the US-Israeli military effort, even as the wider conflict continued.