EM District and Partners Make History with Asia\'s Longest Pride Parade

EM District and The Mall Group proudly delivered a monumental finale to Pride Month with the "LOVE PRIDE ♡ PARADE, BANGKOK 2025," an astonishingly vibrant and the longest rainbow parade ever seen in Asia.

This landmark event further cemented Thailand's reputation as an "LGBTQIA+ Friendly Destination" and highlighted Bangkok's compelling credentials to host World Pride 2030.

Saturday, 29 June 2025, marked a truly historic day for Pride.

EM District and The Mall Group joined forces with key government bodies, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Ministry of Culture, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

They were supported by an impressive network of over 200 leading private sector organisations to stage the magnificent "LOVE PRIDE ♡ PARADE, BANGKOK 2025."

Under the concept of "Spectrum Forward: Power of Creation," emphasising driving the future through creative energy, the parade was officially launched at Supachalasai National Stadium.

Jiraporn Sindhuprai, representing the Prime Minister and Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, presided over the launch. She was joined by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Vice President of the Private Sector Network and Chairwoman of The Mall Group, Siam Paragon Retail, and EM District Bangkok Mall Supaluck Umpuj.