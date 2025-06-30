EM District and Partners Make History with Asia\'s Longest Pride Parade

EM District and The Mall Group proudly delivered a monumental finale to Pride Month with the "LOVE PRIDE ♡ PARADE, BANGKOK 2025," an astonishingly vibrant and the longest rainbow parade ever seen in Asia.
This landmark event further cemented Thailand's reputation as an "LGBTQIA+ Friendly Destination" and highlighted Bangkok's compelling credentials to host World Pride 2030.
Saturday, 29 June 2025, marked a truly historic day for Pride.
EM District and The Mall Group joined forces with key government bodies, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Ministry of Culture, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
They were supported by an impressive network of over 200 leading private sector organisations to stage the magnificent "LOVE PRIDE ♡ PARADE, BANGKOK 2025."
Under the concept of "Spectrum Forward: Power of Creation," emphasising driving the future through creative energy, the parade was officially launched at Supachalasai National Stadium.
Jiraporn Sindhuprai, representing the Prime Minister and Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, presided over the launch. She was joined by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Vice President of the Private Sector Network and Chairwoman of The Mall Group, Siam Paragon Retail, and EM District Bangkok Mall Supaluck Umpuj.
Numerous dignitaries, business leaders, actors, singers, athletes, LGBTQIA+ representatives, and beauty queens enthusiastically joined the procession.
Notable figures included Antonia Porsild, 1st Runner-up Miss Universe 2023; Moo Ham Chotnapa Kaewjarun, Miss Thailand 2025, and her four runners-up (Aimmy Pornchanit, Praew Kirana, Gam Panida, Ploy Sawankamon); artists and actors from Channel One31 (Bee Namthip, Gam Wichayanee, Bint Sireethorn, Fern Nopjira, Pearl Sajakorn, Deedee Nirinya, Nes Thakorn, Earth Thanakrit); GMMTV artists (Ohm Thitiwat, Louis Thanawin, Ford Arany, Fluke Jiras, Leo Saussay, Fluke Nattanon, Earn Preeyaphat, Golf Kittipat); and actors from Be On Cloud, led by Bible Wichapas, JJ Patipan, QP Chindanai, and Job Yosatorn.
DOMUNDI was represented by Jimmy Karn and Ohm Krit. Celebrated artists such as Tata Young, Porch Apiwat, Arm Sappanyoo, Teayii, and Lookpad also participated, alongside renowned KOLs and influencers like OK WE GO and POOCAO CHANNEL, all contributing to the joyful celebration.
A Six-Kilometre Spectacle Through Bangkok
The event featured a dazzling array of vibrantly decorated trailers from participating government and private sector organisations.
Adding further excitement were convoys of supercars, convertibles, classic cars, electric motorcycles, and many more vehicles, all joining the Pride celebration along the six-kilometre route.
The parade commenced from Supachalasai National Stadium, traversing Rama 1 Road through the vibrant districts of Pathum Wan, Siam, Ratchaprasong, Phloen Chit, Asok, and Sukhumvit, culminating at EM District.
The atmosphere throughout the entire route was electrifying and joyful, with participants adorned in colourful attire, freely expressing and celebrating diversity. Huge crowds of spectators lined the streets, adding to the festive mood.
EM District: A Hub of Pride Celebrations
Beyond the parade, EM District hosted a variety of creative activities to welcome the diverse procession. Highlights included "PRIDE SPIRIT," a concert featuring celebrated artists, and "PRIDE SOCIETY," a vibrant community hub catering to every interest across three chic markets:
"Celebrity Chef" showcased delectable dishes from famous chefs' restaurants at Em Market Hall, G Floor, Emsphere shopping centre.
"Thai Designer Curated" presented special Pride collection designs from Thailand's renowned professional and emerging fashion designers, offering a diverse range of fashion to shop at Sphere Gallery 1, M Floor, Emsphere shopping centre.
"Young Creator" featured handmade works from talented young creatives and LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs, presenting fashion, lifestyle, art, handiwork, and unique Pride Collection creations at Quartier Avenue, G Floor, EmQuartier shopping centre.
The "SHINE STAGE," located in front of Emsphere shopping centre, offered a platform for all talents to shine, alongside special performances from a host of famous artists and celebrities.
EM District itself was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours and pride, adorned with decorations under the theme of PEACE, LOVE, and UNITY.
Striking installation art pieces were prominently featured, including a magnificent large-scale artwork of hands cradling a heart, beautifully decorated with Pride flag colours, located in front of EmQuartier shopping centre.
A giant pink King Kong proudly waving a Pride flag graced the glass façade of Emsphere shopping centre, while Sphere Street was vibrantly painted with stunning Pride colours.
The "LOVE PRIDE ♡ PARADE, BANGKOK 2025" truly stands as one of the region's largest Pride events. It not only establishes EM District as a Global Pride Festival Destination for international tourists but also powerfully showcases Bangkok's readiness to host World Pride 2030 in just five years' time.