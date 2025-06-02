Bangkok Pride Festival Fuels THB 4.5 Billions Economic Boom

The Bangkok Pride Parade has commenced in the bustling heart of Siam, an initiative poised to elevate Thailand's status as a premier global Pride Destination.
Organisers are projecting an impressive turnout of over 300,000 participants and an economic injection of approximately 4.5 billion baht.
The Siam Piwat Group stands as a key corporate backer of this year's Bangkok Pride festivities.
June is universally celebrated as Pride Month, a period dedicated to honouring the LGBTQIAN+ community.
In Thailand, this translates into an annual collaborative effort between private enterprises and government bodies to orchestrate magnificent rainbow parades, serving as a powerful symbol of acceptance and the equitable valuing of all differences.
Major retail giants under the Siam Piwat Group – including Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and ICS – are collectively throwing their weight behind the Bangkok Pride organisation throughout the entirety of June.
Waddao Chumaporn, President and Founder of Naruemit Pride and the lead organiser behind the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025, emphasised the extensive public and private sector cooperation for this year's event.
The festival’s theme, "Born This Way: The Continuing Fight from Marriage Equality to Identity Recognition," underscores its deep social relevance.
Waddao anticipates that over 300,000 attendees, comprising both Thai nationals and international visitors, will participate in the parade, injecting over 4.5 billion baht into the local economy.
The Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 has now achieved national festival status, further solidifying the country's aspiration to become a leading Pride Destination.
Its parade is proudly ranked among the top 10 largest globally and stands as Asia's most anticipated Pride parade.
"This festival is more than just a celebration for LGBTQIAN+ individuals; it is a clear declaration that Bangkok, Thailand, is ready to be a global Pride Destination and to honourably host Bangkok World Pride 2030," Waddao affirmed.
Saruntorn Asaves, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Shopping Centre Business Management at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., reiterated the group's unwavering commitment to fostering diversity and valuing individual differences.
Siam Piwat has been a steadfast supporter of Bangkok Pride (Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd.) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in staging the Bangkok Pride Festival.
Notably, Siam Paragon has provided dedicated space for the Bangkok Pride Forum 2025 for the second consecutive year.
In parallel, all shopping centres within the Siam Piwat network are running activities under their "The Celebration: Right to Love" campaign, which commenced on 30th May and will run until 30th June 2025 across all their properties.