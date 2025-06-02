Bangkok Pride Festival Fuels THB 4.5 Billions Economic Boom

The Bangkok Pride Parade has commenced in the bustling heart of Siam, an initiative poised to elevate Thailand's status as a premier global Pride Destination.

Organisers are projecting an impressive turnout of over 300,000 participants and an economic injection of approximately 4.5 billion baht.

The Siam Piwat Group stands as a key corporate backer of this year's Bangkok Pride festivities.

June is universally celebrated as Pride Month, a period dedicated to honouring the LGBTQIAN+ community.

In Thailand, this translates into an annual collaborative effort between private enterprises and government bodies to orchestrate magnificent rainbow parades, serving as a powerful symbol of acceptance and the equitable valuing of all differences.

Major retail giants under the Siam Piwat Group – including Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and ICS – are collectively throwing their weight behind the Bangkok Pride organisation throughout the entirety of June.

