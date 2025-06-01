Thailand embraces the rainbow economy as Pride Month sparks growth

The rainbow economy is experiencing rapid and powerful expansion, particularly in the tourism, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors. This growth is largely driven by the LGBTQIAN+ community, which is estimated to comprise between 400 and 800 million people worldwide, accounting for 5–10% of the global population.

Globally, the LGBTQ+ travel market is projected to be worth approximately US$357 billion (11.71 trillion baht) by 2025, with potential growth reaching US$604.34 billion (19.34 trillion baht) by 2032, according to estimates from Coherent Market Insights.

A survey by Gallup found that 22.3% of Generation Z (born 1997–2012) in the United States identify as LGBTQIAN+, followed by Millennials (born 1981–1996) at 9.8%, Generation X (born 1965–1980) at 4.5%, Baby Boomers (born 1946–1964) at 2.3%, and the Silent Generation (born 1945 or earlier) at 1.1%.

Many countries are showing increasing support for marriage equality. According to the 2023 Eurobarometer survey conducted by the European Commission, the level of support for same-sex marriage legislation across Europe is as follows: