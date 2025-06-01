The Magic of Pride: Thinking Beyond the Rainbow

According to Deutsche Bank research, Pride spending worldwide (often referred to as “pink money”) is estimated to be over US$3.7 trillion in 2023, with an annual average growth of 2%. This is why the economic significance of Pride has gained increasing recognition in recent years.

With global acceptance on the rise, this rainbow wave is creating significant economic opportunities. Global brands are increasingly engaging in Pride marketing campaigns, while governments in many countries actively promote rainbow tourism.

A notable example includes Levi’s Pride collections, which have been launched annually for over ten years and have sold out in multiple countries. In addition, rainbow tourism — particularly during Pride festivals — has become an economic driver by generating tourism-related revenue and creating jobs.

Pride Toronto, one of the world’s largest and longest-running Pride events, welcomed an estimated 3 million attendees during 23–25 June 2023. The festival supported the creation of more than 4,700 jobs and increased spending during the festival on food & beverages, recreation, entertainment, accommodation, transportation, and shopping, ultimately contributing CAD591.7 million to Ontario’s GDP. This figure surpasses both 2022 (CAD589.8 million) and 2019 (CAD374.2 million) festival revenue, according to the Pride Toronto Board of Directors.