Bangkok Gears Up for Thailand\'s Largest Ever Pride Parade

The event, held under the theme "Born This Way," aims to solidify Bangkok's position as a metropolis of inclusivity, fostering a city where everyone feels at home.
Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), announced details of the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 on Wednesday.
Organised by the Thai government in collaboration with Bangkok Pride, the BMA, and a network of partners, the parade will kick off at 2:00 PM and run until 6:00 PM.
The procession will begin at the National Stadium (Supachalasai Stadium), winding its way through prominent city landmarks including the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Siam Discovery, Siam Centre, Siam Paragon, and Wat Pathum Wanaram, before concluding at Ratchaprasong Intersection, in front of CentralWorld. The route spans approximately three kilometres.
This year's "Born This Way" theme will be brought to life through five distinct parade sections, each represented by a different colour and concept:
A highlight of this year's parade will be the unveiling of a rainbow flag stretching over 200 metres, a first for Thailand and indeed for the world.
"The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration firmly believes that the core of a livable city lies in every individual feeling that they have equal space, rights, and dignity within society," stated the BMA spokesperson. "Pride is not merely a celebration; it is an affirmation of our respect for every identity and our commitment to genuinely building an open metropolis for all."
Beyond the parade, a series of complementary events are planned. The Bangkok Pride Forum will offer a platform for discussions and exchanges on LGBTQIAN+ well-being, the "rainbow economy," technology, environmental issues, human rights, and education. This forum will take place over three days, from May 30th to June 1st, 2025.
Additionally, the Bangkok Pride Awards will be held on May 31st, 2025. This ceremony will recognise individuals and organisations that have played crucial roles in advocating for gender diversity rights and equality. Further details on these events are available on the Bangkok Pride social media page.
Pride Month, observed globally, commemorates the Stonewall Riots of June 28th, 1969. This pivotal event sparked the worldwide movement for equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and led to the advent of pride parades and the dedicated Pride Month.
It has since evolved into a global festival celebrating LGBTQ+ pride, characterised by awareness campaigns and parades featuring the rainbow flag as an enduring symbol of human diversity. As a result, June is recognised annually as Pride Month.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is deeply committed to promoting gender equality. This year marks a particularly significant period, especially with the tangible enforcement of the Marriage Equality Law on January 23rd, 2025.
In 2025, Thailand is set to host Pride Month celebrations in over 40 provinces across the country, with activities scheduled from May 25th to July 5th, 2025. On June 1st, 2025, everyone is encouraged to join the Bangkok Pride 2025 parade, demonstrating to the world that Bangkok is a space of diversity and respect for all identities.