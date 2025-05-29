Bangkok Gears Up for Thailand\'s Largest Ever Pride Parade

The event, held under the theme "Born This Way," aims to solidify Bangkok's position as a metropolis of inclusivity, fostering a city where everyone feels at home.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), announced details of the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 on Wednesday.

Organised by the Thai government in collaboration with Bangkok Pride, the BMA, and a network of partners, the parade will kick off at 2:00 PM and run until 6:00 PM.

The procession will begin at the National Stadium (Supachalasai Stadium), winding its way through prominent city landmarks including the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Siam Discovery, Siam Centre, Siam Paragon, and Wat Pathum Wanaram, before concluding at Ratchaprasong Intersection, in front of CentralWorld. The route spans approximately three kilometres.

This year's "Born This Way" theme will be brought to life through five distinct parade sections, each represented by a different colour and concept: