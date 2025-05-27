Thailand kicks off Pride Month 2025 with “Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival”

TUESDAY, MAY 27, 2025

The government has launched celebrations for Pride Month 2025 with the Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival throughout June, emphasizing Thailand’s position as an open and welcoming tourist destination. The initiative highlights the country’s readiness to become a world-class Pride Destination, alongside unveiling key locations hosting Pride events nationwide.

As part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 project, the Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival celebrates Pride Month by honoring the LGBTQIAN+ community worldwide and promoting Thailand as a tourism destination that champions equality and gender diversity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated on Tuesday that the festival supports human rights, gender equality, and the acceptance of gender diversity, which have become important international issues.

Thailand has long been recognized as an open and LGBTQIAN+-friendly country. A landmark achievement occurred on January 23, 2025, with the official enactment of the Marriage Equality Law — a historic day marking the first time LGBTQIAN+ couples can legally register marriages in Thailand.

This law, which amended Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, was approved by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and published in the Royal Gazette on September 24, 2024.

“This milestone represents a critical transition in enhancing equality and human rights in Thailand. It also reinforces Thailand’s status as a popular destination for tourists worldwide who value cultural diversity and sexual freedom,” said Phumtham.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong added that the Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival during June not only serves as a platform to express love, equality, and gender diversity creatively but also boosts tourism domestically and internationally.

An Agoda study projects that the marriage equality law will contribute to attracting 4 million additional foreign tourists annually and generate more than 65 billion baht in tourism revenue. It is expected to increase Thailand’s share of the global LGBTQIAN+ tourism market, valued at over $200 billion annually.

The nationwide Pride Month festivities will generate income for tourism businesses, retailers, and local communities. They also serve as a key mechanism to foster understanding, promote love and coexistence in an open, inclusive society, and enhance Thailand’s image and capacity to bid for hosting World Pride 2030, he added.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that TAT is committed to promoting Thailand’s image as a Pride Destination — a tourism hub that welcomes visitors from all communities around the world equally. This initiative aims to enhance equality, reflect Thailand’s readiness and strengths, and strengthen the Amazing Thailand brand globally and sustainably.

This year, TAT is proudly supporting a series of vibrant Pride Month celebrations across the country throughout June.


Pride Event Locations Across Thailand 2025

Central Region

  • Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 under the theme Born This Way: The Fight Continues from Marriage Equality to Identity Recognition from May 30 to June 1, 2025 in Bangkok. Highlights include the Born This Way Parade on June 1, 2:00–10:00 p.m., starting at the National Stadium to Ratchaprasong Intersection and Bangkok Pride Forum 2025.
  • Bangkok Pride Awards 2025; 127 Drag Bangkok Festival 2025; and Thailand's Drag Star 2025 The Finale on May 30 at Paragon Park Plaza.
  • Love with Pride 2025 on May 31 at CentralWorld.

Northern Region

  • Chiang Mai Pride 2025 from May 25 to June 30.
  • Tak Pride @ Mae Sot on June 9, at Mae Sot District Office, Tak Province.
  • Tak Pride @ Mae Tan on June 19, at Tha Song Yang District Office, Tak Province.
  • Tak Pride @ Ra Haeng on June 21, at Kittikun Hall, Tak Municipality.
  • Tak Pride @ Phop Phra on June 26, at Phop Phra District Office, Tak Province.
  • Nan Pride 2025 in Nan Province.

Eastern Region

  • Pattaya Pride from June 27 to 29, in Pattaya, Chonburi Province.
  • Colorful Rain, Diverse Love on June 14, at Residence Kampot in Trat Province.
  • Chanthaburi Pride 2025.

Southern Region

  • Samui Pride Nation in Surat Thani Province.
  • Songkhla Pride & Hat Yai Pride on June 15, in Mueang and Hat Yai Districts, Songkhla Province.
  • Trang Pride on June 28, at Robinson Trang and the Central Market in Trang Province.
  • Phuket Pride 2025 from June 2 to 8, at Patong Beach, Phuket Province.
  • Krabi Pride 2025 in Krabi Province.

Northeastern Region

  • Khon Kaen Pride Festival 2025 on June 28, in Khon Kaen Province.
  • Ubon Pride in Ubon Ratchathani Province.
  • Mukdahan Pride 2025 in Mukdahan Province.
