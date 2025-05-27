Thailand kicks off Pride Month 2025 with “Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival”

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated on Tuesday that the festival supports human rights, gender equality, and the acceptance of gender diversity, which have become important international issues.

Thailand has long been recognized as an open and LGBTQIAN+-friendly country. A landmark achievement occurred on January 23, 2025, with the official enactment of the Marriage Equality Law — a historic day marking the first time LGBTQIAN+ couples can legally register marriages in Thailand.

This law, which amended Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, was approved by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and published in the Royal Gazette on September 24, 2024.

“This milestone represents a critical transition in enhancing equality and human rights in Thailand. It also reinforces Thailand’s status as a popular destination for tourists worldwide who value cultural diversity and sexual freedom,” said Phumtham.