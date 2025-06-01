Motorists urged to avoid three Bangkok roads on Sunday due to Pride Month Parade

Bangkok residents are being urged to avoid three major roads in the city centre on Sunday, as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration hosts the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 from midday until the evening.

Bangkok traffic police have announced that motorists should avoid the inbound lanes of Phayathai Road, Rama I Road, and Ploenchit Road towards Pathumwan, as these routes will be affected by the Pride Parade celebrating Pride Month.

Motorists are also advised to steer clear of roads surrounding Suphachalasai National Stadium and Ratchaprasong Intersection during the event.