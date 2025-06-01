Motorists urged to avoid three Bangkok roads on Sunday due to Pride Month Parade

SUNDAY, JUNE 01, 2025

Avoid key Bangkok roads this Sunday as the Pride Parade 2025 takes over Rama I, Phayathai & Ploenchit from noon to 6pm. Expect heavy traffic delays.

Bangkok residents are being urged to avoid three major roads in the city centre on Sunday, as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration hosts the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 from midday until the evening.

Bangkok traffic police have announced that motorists should avoid the inbound lanes of Phayathai Road, Rama I Road, and Ploenchit Road towards Pathumwan, as these routes will be affected by the Pride Parade celebrating Pride Month.

Motorists are also advised to steer clear of roads surrounding Suphachalasai National Stadium and Ratchaprasong Intersection during the event.

The parade will commence at 12:00 pm from the National Stadium and proceed along Rama I Road towards Ratchaprasong Intersection.

The Pride Month celebrations are scheduled to continue until 6:00 pm.
 

