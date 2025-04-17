Bangkok Bank Reports 12.6 Billion Baht Q1 Profit

Bangkok Bank has announced a net profit of 12.618 billion baht for the first quarter of 2025, a 19.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

The bank noted that the Thai economy showed signs of slowing in Q1 2025, with private investment down amid uncertainty over global trade.

While automotive production saw a modest rebound, manufacturing remained under pressure. Growth in the services sector was tempered by a decline in Chinese tourist numbers and spending, although tourism was supported by growth from other nationalities.

Exports showed tentative signs of recovery despite global economic uncertainty. Subdued price pressures reflected weak domestic demand.

The bank cited key risks to Thailand's 2025 economic outlook, including US trade policy uncertainty, geopolitical volatility in energy and commodity prices, and high household debt, which could constrain domestic consumption and private sector confidence.

