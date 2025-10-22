Bangkok land prices remain red-hot despite economic slowdown, Colliers reports record highs in prime CBD areas

Despite Thailand’s sluggish economy, Bangkok’s land prices continue to surge — particularly in the central business district (CBD) — according to the latest data from Colliers International (Thailand).

The report found that in 2025, prime land plots across Bangkok are still commanding record-breaking prices, with most owners refusing to sell. There are no signs of price cuts, even as overall economic conditions remain subdued.

Strong demand from major listed developers and private investors has kept the market buoyant. In recent months, several high-profile transactions have underscored the enduring appeal of Bangkok real estate.

Among them:

Sansiri acquired land on Sarasin Road for an average of 3.9 million baht per sq wah, the highest price ever recorded in Thailand’s property market.

AIA Thailand purchased an 8-rai plot on Ratchadaphisek Road for 3.5 billion baht, averaging 1.1 million baht per sq wah.

Land in Chidlom recently changed hands for over 3 million baht per sq wah, while plots in the Sukhumvit-Thonglor area reached 2.86 million baht per sq wah.

These figures, Colliers said, confirm that “Bangkok land prices only move in one direction — up.”

While Bangkok’s high-end land market remains active, nationwide data from the Bank of Thailand paints a more cautious picture.

During the first seven months of 2025, total land and property transactions amounted to 403.9 billion baht, down 41.4% year-on-year — the lowest level in 16 years. This reflects investor hesitation in light of global and domestic economic uncertainty.