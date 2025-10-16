Bangkok’s luxury condo rising to rival Dubai and Singapore as developers rush to launch ultra-luxury condominiums



Prime City Locations Remain Red Hot

Bangkok’s core districts — Sukhumvit, Thonglor, Wireless Road, Chidlom, and Sathorn — continue to dominate as super-prime areas, offering unmatched access to lifestyle amenities, connectivity, and long-term value growth. These zones have attracted a wave of billion-baht condominium launches, propelling Bangkok’s high-end market onto the global stage.

“Land prices exceeding 4 million baht per square wah in Wireless Road are no longer unimaginable.”

Meanwhile, Chao Phraya Riverside has regained popularity among buyers seeking serenity and exclusivity, with landmark projects such as The Residences at Mandarin Oriental and Banyan Tree Residences Riverside offering river views, generous layouts, and refined design.

Emerging “Eastern Fringe” areas such as Ekkamai, Rama IV, and On Nut have also gained traction among investors looking for growth potential and value — offering room to grow in Bangkok’s evolving luxury landscape.



New Ultra-Luxury Launches Ahead

Late 2025 will mark another vibrant phase for Bangkok’s ultra-luxury market, with several iconic projects scheduled to launch, including:

Still Sukhumvit 20 by SC Asset and Tokyo Tatemono (฿6 billion, 124 units)

InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke by CG Capital (฿5.5 billion, 88 units)

Swire Properties (Hong Kong) and City Realty’s joint development on Wireless Road (395 units across two towers)

“These projects highlight not only construction quality but also partnerships with world-class brands — signalling Bangkok’s arrival on the global luxury real estate map.”



New Entrants Join the High-End Race

While established developers like Sansiri, SC Asset, Ananda, Quality Houses, and Noble still dominate the sector, newcomers such as CG Capital, 1.6 Development, Real Asset, and Nai Lert Park are adding creative flair — each bringing unique brand DNA and design philosophy to the market.

“The new era of ultra-luxury isn’t defined by price ceilings, but by personal identity and the art of living.”



Bangkok: Asia’s Next Luxury Hub

Bangkok is now evolving from a global tourism destination into a world-class luxury property hub, standing shoulder to shoulder with Asia’s elite cities.

“Hong Kong has The Peak. Singapore has Marina Bay. Now Bangkok is building its own landmarks of luxury.”

With genuine demand, quality craftsmanship, and growing investor confidence, Bangkok’s ultra-luxury condominium market is not just surviving — it’s thriving, setting a new benchmark for design, prestige, and exclusivity in Asia.