Branded residences keep booming as Thailand emerges as a luxury property hub

While North America remains the largest market for branded residences, its share is gradually declining as the Middle East rises as a major player. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia alone now account for over 26% of new projects, drawing developers and investors alike.

The Asia-Pacific region continues to be a key demand driver, with Thailand, India, and Southeast Asia identified as “emerging hubs.”

For Thailand, the appeal lies not only in its beaches and tourism assets but also in large-scale masterplan developments that integrate hotel-branded services, hospitality-style management, and community living. These projects cater to both end-users and investors seeking steady rental income. Infrastructure readiness and long-term visa policies further reinforce Thailand’s position as a top destination.

Nattha Kahapana, managing director of Knight Frank Thailand, said the country is among the most promising branded residence markets in Asia, attracting strong interest from developers and investors. “With prime locations, lifestyle appeal, and a rising population of high-net-worth individuals, branded residences are set to elevate residential standards and strengthen Thailand’s role on the global stage,” he added.