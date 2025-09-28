Branded residences keep booming as Thailand emerges as a luxury property hub

Investment in branded residences is rapidly transforming the global luxury real estate landscape. Once considered a niche segment, the market is now expanding at pace, with its centre of gravity shifting from North America to Asia and the Middle East, and Thailand is increasingly under the spotlight.
According to The Residence Report 2025 by Knight Frank, a leading global real estate consultancy and services firm, the number of branded residence projects worldwide has surged from just 169 in 2011 to 611 today, and is projected to surpass 1,000 by 2030. The trend reflects how demand has broadened from exclusive luxury living to a growing focus on portfolio investment, offering steady and recurring returns.
While North America remains the largest market for branded residences, its share is gradually declining as the Middle East rises as a major player. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia alone now account for over 26% of new projects, drawing developers and investors alike.
The Asia-Pacific region continues to be a key demand driver, with Thailand, India, and Southeast Asia identified as “emerging hubs.”
For Thailand, the appeal lies not only in its beaches and tourism assets but also in large-scale masterplan developments that integrate hotel-branded services, hospitality-style management, and community living. These projects cater to both end-users and investors seeking steady rental income. Infrastructure readiness and long-term visa policies further reinforce Thailand’s position as a top destination.
Nattha Kahapana, managing director of Knight Frank Thailand, said the country is among the most promising branded residence markets in Asia, attracting strong interest from developers and investors. “With prime locations, lifestyle appeal, and a rising population of high-net-worth individuals, branded residences are set to elevate residential standards and strengthen Thailand’s role on the global stage,” he added.
The Knight Frank report also highlighted two accelerating trends in the branded residence sector: wellness and longevity, and green design. Modern projects are no longer just about selling homes or condominiums but about delivering long-term quality of life, from wellness services and health centres to energy-saving smart home systems. These features are increasingly prioritised by ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and international investors.
For developers, the opportunity lies in partnering with global hotel brands to add value and tap into international clientele. Yet challenges remain, including complex management structures that combine real estate and hospitality operations, high operating costs, the risk of oversupply in certain markets, and global economic volatility.
Key risks cited in the report include:
For Thailand, however, the “window of opportunity” remains open. If developers can successfully balance brand partnerships, quality living, and investment potential, the country is well-positioned to become Asia’s leading hub for branded residences within the coming years.