Leader of the pack: Thailand tops luxury branded residences chart

The Asia Branded Residences report by C9 Hotelworks, a leading hospitality consulting group, reveals that the branded residences sector in Asia has reached a record supply worth US$26.6 billion, comprising 68,001 units.

Thailand leads the market with a 23.3% share, followed by the Philippines (17.3%) and South Korea (11.6%). Emerging markets like Malaysia, Vietnam, and India collectively account for 24.5% of the total share. Key destinations such as Phuket and Bangkok drive Thailand’s dominance.

Over the past four years, the sector has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%, with strong prospects for further expansion. From 2025 onward, 43,100 additional units across 180 projects are expected, nearly doubling the region’s supply.