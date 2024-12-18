Leader of the pack: Thailand tops luxury branded residences chart

The Asia Branded Residences report by C9 Hotelworks, a leading hospitality consulting group, reveals that the branded residences sector in Asia has reached a record supply worth US$26.6 billion, comprising 68,001 units.
Thailand leads the market with a 23.3% share, followed by the Philippines (17.3%) and South Korea (11.6%). Emerging markets like Malaysia, Vietnam, and India collectively account for 24.5% of the total share. Key destinations such as Phuket and Bangkok drive Thailand’s dominance.
Over the past four years, the sector has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%, with strong prospects for further expansion. From 2025 onward, 43,100 additional units across 180 projects are expected, nearly doubling the region’s supply.
Thailand currently boasts the highest number of launched units in the primary market, with 12,656 units across 55 projects. Vietnam, meanwhile, leads in upcoming supply with 11,390 units from 36 announced developments.
The sector is undergoing a transformation, with mixed-use and standalone developments now representing 30% of projects completed between 2020 and 2024, up from just 14% before 2020. This reflects a growing preference for non-hospitality-branded residences, which now account for 5% of the market, with 90% located in urban areas.
An example of this trend is the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, an ultra-luxury development priced between $15 million and$40 million, demonstrating the entry of global lifestyle brands into the market.
Historically dominated by hotel brands, the luxury branded residence market has experienced a significant shift with the arrival of global lifestyle brands. Over the past three years, Bangkok has gained immense interest from international buyers, elevating its status to a “lifestyle city” on par with Miami and Dubai.
On a city level, Phuket has emerged as the market leader, followed by Manila and Bangkok.
Founded in 2003, C9 Hotelworks specialises in hospitality, branded residences, real estate, and mixed-use developments across the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. With over 700 projects in 110 locations, the firm delivers innovative solutions to maximise value for global brands and independent establishments alike.