Demand for condos, branded residences in Phuket and Pattaya surges

According to a report by C9 Hotelworks, a leading hotel consultancy group, the expansion of the tourism sector and the potential of Phuket have led to the development of numerous luxury branded residences. This has attracted a significant influx of foreign investors, making Phuket the largest branded residences market in the world. The total value of these projects has exceeded 80 billion baht, breaking historical records, and is expected to continue growing.

Currently, Phuket has 26 branded residence projects with a total of 4,258 units. Out of these, 17 projects with 3,283 units are available for sale.

Layan Beach is the top emerging location, boasting the highest number of branded residence units at 1,322, accounting for 31% of the market share. This is followed by Kamala Beach and Bang Tao Beach.

"Post Covid-19, many Thai real estate companies have resumed their investments in Phuket. This resurgence is attributed to the revival of the resort and tourism markets. Additionally, there is increasing demand from high-end property buyers, both Thai and foreign, who are looking to relocate to Phuket or believe that investing in branded real estate is a safe investment," said Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 Hotelworks.

After pausing lending during the Covid-19 crisis, Thai banks have now resumed providing loans for new hotel projects. This resurgence is primarily driven by the bustling real estate market in Phuket, characterised by active buying and selling and rising rental prices. In addition, real estate developers are now blending hotel and real estate businesses, hoping that leveraging well-known brands will boost the value of their sales.

“One factor influencing the development of hotel projects is the skyrocketing land prices across the island. This has forced developers to adjust their strategies by integrating hotel operations with real estate to enhance sales value. For instance, bringing in famous hotel brands to manage and concurrently sell residential units," Barnett explained.

Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of Onyx Hospitality Group, stated that in line with Onyx Group's investment plan over the next 3-5 years, they aim to develop 4-5 hotel properties in Phuket, encompassing all of Onyx's brands: Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence. There are also plans to develop these properties into branded residences.

Additionally, the EQ brand, a luxury resort brand from Malaysia, will see Onyx Group partnering with Malaysian investors looking to expand their portfolio in Thailand. They have chosen Phuket as their initial destination.

In the first quarter, the real estate market in Pattaya too showed signs of recovery, with three new condominium projects launched, comprising 4,493 units valued at 16 billion baht. It is expected that in the remaining three quarters of 2024, over 3,000 new condominium units will enter the market, potentially bringing the total number of new units launched this year to over 7,000, the highest in the past five years.

On the hospitality side, Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and managing director of Asset World Corp (AWC), stated that the company is currently developing more than 8 hotels in Pattaya, with 5 of them located within the mixed-use Aquatique project in downtown Pattaya. The total investment for these projects exceeds 20 billion baht. The aim is to promote wellness tourism, water sports, and large-scale entertainment-retail complexes.

Suwanna Buddhaprasart , CEO of Land and House Mall & Hotel Group (LHMH), stated that LHMH Group is continuously expanding its investment in large-scale hotels in Pattaya. They are preparing to open 2 new hotels, with a total investment of approximately 9 billion baht. When combined, the 4 hotels of the group in Pattaya will have more than 1,800 rooms.