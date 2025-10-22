Bangkok opens 33 parks for Loy Krathong 2025 celebrations

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2025

Bangkok opens 33 parks across 21 districts for Loy Krathong on November 5, encouraging eco-friendly floats and family participation from morning to midnight.

The 2025 Loy Krathong festival falls on Wednesday (November 5), and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will open 33 public parks across 21 districts for residents to celebrate the centuries-old Thai tradition of honouring the Goddess of the River.

The initiative aims to preserve Thai cultural heritage while allowing the public to float their krathongs in safe, nearby locations. Parks will be open from their regular opening hours until midnight (12am).

Main Loy Krathong venues

  1. Pathumwan District: Lumphini Park
  2. Chatuchak District: Chatuchak Park, Wachirabenchathat Park (Rot Fai Park)
  3. Phra Nakhon District: Santichaiprakarn Park, Saranrom Park, Rommaninat Park
  4. Khlong Toei District: Benchasiri Park, Benjakitti Park
  5. Bang Phlat District: Rama VIII Park
  6. Ratchathewi District: Santiphap Park
  7. Bang Khen District: Ramintra Sports Park 
  8. Bueng Kum District: Seri Thai Park, Nawamin Phirom Park
  9. Bang Kho Laem District: Chalerm Phrakiat 6th Cycle Birthday Park
  10. Don Mueang District: Rommani Thung Si Kan Park
  11. Lat Phrao District: Bueng Nam Lat Phrao 71 Park
  12. Thung Khru District: Thon Buri Rom Park
  13. Thawi Watthana District: Thawi Wanarom Park, Phran Nok–Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Interchange Public Park
  14. Prawet District: Wanatham Park, 50th Anniversary of HM the King’s Accession to the Throne Park
  15. Bangkok Noi District: Sirindharaphan Park, Chalerm Phrakiat 80th Birthday Park
  16. Khlong Sam Wa District: Waree Phirom Park, Siri Phirom Park
  17. Nong Chok District: Nong Chok Park, Rat Phirom Park
  18. Lat Krabang District: Suan Phra Nakhon Park, 60th Birthday of HM the Queen Park
  19. Min Buri District: Bueng Krathiam Park, Phraya Phirom Park
  20. Bang Khae District: Bang Khae Phirom Park
  21. Bang Khun Thian District: Thian Thale Phatthana Phueksa Phirom Park

Call for eco-friendly krathongs

The BMA urges revellers to use krathongs made from natural materials such as banana leaves and trunks, which decompose easily. Foam krathongs are strictly prohibited. The city also discourages bread or food-based floats in public parks, as the ponds are closed systems and leftover food can cause water pollution.

To reduce waste, the BMA promotes the concept of “One family, one krathong”, encouraging families to float together.

For safety reasons, the BMA has banned sky lanterns, fireworks, firecrackers, and alcohol sales inside public parks. Violators will face legal action.

Last year’s results and eco-initiatives

In 2024, the BMA collected 514,590 krathongs, of which 98.39% (506,320) were made from natural materials and only 1.61% (8,270) from foam, a 19.57% decrease from 2023.

Eco-conscious participants can also join the online Loy Krathong celebration via greener.bangkok.go.th between 5am and midnight on November 5. Last year, 36,832 krathongs were floated online, alongside 10,885 digital krathongs launched at four interactive sites.

The BMA said the campaign reflects Bangkok’s commitment to blending cultural heritage with environmental sustainability.

