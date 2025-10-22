Bangkok opens 33 parks for Loy Krathong 2025 celebrations

Call for eco-friendly krathongs

The BMA urges revellers to use krathongs made from natural materials such as banana leaves and trunks, which decompose easily. Foam krathongs are strictly prohibited. The city also discourages bread or food-based floats in public parks, as the ponds are closed systems and leftover food can cause water pollution.

To reduce waste, the BMA promotes the concept of “One family, one krathong”, encouraging families to float together.

For safety reasons, the BMA has banned sky lanterns, fireworks, firecrackers, and alcohol sales inside public parks. Violators will face legal action.

Last year’s results and eco-initiatives

In 2024, the BMA collected 514,590 krathongs, of which 98.39% (506,320) were made from natural materials and only 1.61% (8,270) from foam, a 19.57% decrease from 2023.

Eco-conscious participants can also join the online Loy Krathong celebration via greener.bangkok.go.th between 5am and midnight on November 5. Last year, 36,832 krathongs were floated online, alongside 10,885 digital krathongs launched at four interactive sites.

The BMA said the campaign reflects Bangkok’s commitment to blending cultural heritage with environmental sustainability.