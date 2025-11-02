Thailand’s THB3.45 Trillion Property Waste: 1.6 Million Homes Lie Empty Amid Housing Crisis

Over-speculation in the condo market has resulted in one in four new units being vacant, with experts calling for a new tax on empty properties to spur sales.

A staggering 1.64 million housing units across Thailand are lying empty, representing a colossal economic waste valued at approximately 3.45 trillion baht—a figure nearly equivalent to the nation’s annual budget.

According to a survey by the Thai Real Estate Research and Valuation Centre (AREA), this "ghost housing" crisis is heavily concentrated in the Bangkok metropolitan area, where more than 730,000 units are unoccupied, primarily due to aggressive market speculation.

The problem is most acute in the condominium market. AREA defines a vacant unit as one that is completed and ready for sale but has no resident, indicated by extremely low electricity consumption.