3 Real estate demands 6+1 plan; Pushes new govt on 60-year leases

Waiting for the New Government: Proposing "60-Year Leasehold Rights" Extension

In addition to the 6 urgent measures, the three associations are preparing "+1 Measure" to propose to the new government next year: the extension of residential leasehold rights from 30 years to 60 years by amending the Act on Real Estate Lease with the Right of Purchase (or a similar property-based rights law).

This is intended to lay a strong foundation for the long-term growth of the Thai real estate market.

This concept would make it easier for low-income individuals and those with limited access to credit to "rent instead of buy."

At the same time, it would attract foreign investment, allowing the government to collect increased taxes and use this revenue to establish a fund supporting housing for vulnerable Thais without using the state budget.

Market Recovery Driven by 4 Positive Factors

Prasert noted that although the government has limited time this year, implementing additional stimulus measures within the next two months would provide a significant boost, enabling the real estate market to continue its recovery until 2026.

Positive signs observed in the second half of 2025 include: new projects launching at "retro prices" approximately 10 years lower than the market; price reductions on older projects helping to attract purchasing power; the relaxation of Loan-to-Value (LTV) regulations facilitating home loan access; and increased competition among banks leading to greater loan approvals following interest rate cuts.

"Quick Big Win" vs. "Quick Big Vote"

However, Prasert reflected that the current caretaker government seems more focused on a "Quick Big Vote" than a "Quick Big Win." This refers to issuing short-term policies aimed at maintaining political support, such as minor debt resolution schemes or " Let's Go Halves Plus " (a co-payment scheme), which covers 20-30 million people.

"The three real estate associations are therefore preparing to propose the '6 Measures + 1' to various political parties to include them as real estate policies in their election campaigns next year, hoping that the real estate sector can once again become a vital engine driving the Thai economy."

Housing and Condo Expo: A Check of Purchasing Power

Concurrently, from October 30 to November 2, the three real estate associations are holding a major event, the "48th Housing and Condo Expo."

It features over 1,000 projects from developers, with ready-to-move-in and new-launch projects, amidst intense competition and promotional offers.

Sales are expected to exceed 10 billion baht, amidst new hope for the real estate sector as it awaits a push from the new government's policies.

