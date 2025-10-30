US business delegation praises 'Let’s Go Halves Plus', eyes expansion of digital payment investment in Thailand

The Prime Minister emphasised that Thailand-US economic cooperation is a fundamental pillar of the bilateral relationship between the two nations. In 2024, the United States was Thailand's top export market and its second-largest trading partner. Thailand has seen its highest level of foreign investment in the past 10 years, amounting to US$34 billion, with a large portion coming from US technology companies. At the same time, Thailand's private sector investment in the US has also steadily increased, reaching US$17 billion.

Thailand is also pleased that major US technology companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft have expanded their investments in Thailand, particularly in data centres and cloud systems. These projects are expected to enhance the country's digital economy. The Prime Minister invited US private sector companies to collaborate in developing target industries, including semiconductors, electronics, automotive parts, and the agriculture-food industry, which Thailand has high potential in and is ready to scale with advanced technology from the US.

In closing, the Prime Minister thanked the representatives of the US-APEC Business Coalition for their excellent cooperation and reiterated his confidence that the discussions would drive the growth of Thailand-US economic relations, benefiting both business sectors and citizens of both countries.

During the meeting, US business representatives also expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister, commending the government's commitment and policies on economic development, including initiatives like Let’s Go Halves Plus. They expressed their readiness to expand investments in the government's Digital Payment projects, particularly in the tourism sector, and committed to continued investment and expansion in Thailand.