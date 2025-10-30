Anutin orders nationwide push for Let’s Go Halves Plus, encouraging shop and OTOP participation

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also Minister of the Interior, has instructed the ministry to accelerate support for the "Let’s Go Halves Plus" programme to ensure its effective implementation and accessibility across the nation.

The Prime Minister has directed provincial governors to actively promote and invite local businesses and OTOP (One Tambon One Product) producers to register for the programme, ensuring that the public can easily access and benefit from the initiative.

“The Prime Minister aims for this project to become a key tool in stimulating the grassroots economy and generating income for communities nationwide, and has entrusted the Ministry of the Interior to be the main driver,” Siripong said.

As for the operational plan, the Ministry of the Interior will collaborate with Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited to set up mobile units at the sub-district and community levels. These units will assist business owners in registering for the programme, with the goal of ensuring that every sub-district has participating shops.

Additionally, provincial and district Community Development Offices will be tasked with inviting OTOP businesses to join and expanding sales channels, such as organising weekly OTOP markets at provincial halls or district offices. This will allow citizens to use the "Let’s Go Halves Plus" programme to directly purchase Thai-made goods and local community products.