Let’s Go Halves Plus registration hits full 20 million quota on first day

The Khon La Khrueng Plus (Let’s Go Halves Plus) scheme, which opened for registration on Monday, received an overwhelming response from the public.

All 20 million registration slots were filled by 3.59pm, closing the first day of sign-ups much earlier than expected. The rapid uptake reflects the strong public demand for the government’s long-awaited economic stimulus measure.

Those who successfully registered will be able to start spending under the scheme from October 29 to December 31, 2025. However, they must make their first payment by November 11, or the benefit will be revoked automatically and reallocated to other registrants.