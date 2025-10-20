Let’s Go Halves Plus registration hits full 20 million quota on first day

The Khon La Khrueng Plus (Let’s Go Halves Plus) scheme, which opened for registration on Monday, received an overwhelming response from the public.
All 20 million registration slots were filled by 3.59pm, closing the first day of sign-ups much earlier than expected. The rapid uptake reflects the strong public demand for the government’s long-awaited economic stimulus measure.
Those who successfully registered will be able to start spending under the scheme from October 29 to December 31, 2025. However, they must make their first payment by November 11, or the benefit will be revoked automatically and reallocated to other registrants.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government would consider expanding the number of participants in future phases in light of the enthusiastic response.
For those who did not join Phase 5 of the original Khon La Khrueng scheme in 2022, verification is required after registration. Successful applicants will receive an SMS confirmation within three days, though some may be notified sooner.
Meanwhile, merchant registration is progressing well, with over 300,000 shops nationwide already approved to participate. Registration for merchants remains open until December 19, 2025.
The Khon La Khrueng Plus scheme has a total budget of 44 billion baht, covering 20 million eligible participants aged 16 and above. The programme provides a state subsidy of 200 baht per person per day and will expand to include food delivery app payments from November 7, 2025.
Participants will receive different spending limits depending on their tax filing status:
The Ministry of Finance expects this round of Let’s Go Halves Plus to inject at least 88 billion baht into the grassroots economy, generating substantial cash circulation and serving as a key driver of year-end economic growth.