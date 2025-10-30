‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ spending reaches 1.9 bn baht on the first day

The spokesman said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul encourages more shops to join the scheme without fearing future tax scrutiny from the Revenue Department.

“Information of shops and operators who join the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme will not be sent to the Revenue Department,” Siripong said. “Don’t be worried and don’t believe the fake news.”

He added that shops can still apply to join the programme until December 19. The shops need not worry about the identification process, as Anutin has instructed the Interior Ministry to deploy officials to visit shops and assist with registration.

Siripong concluded that the prime minister would like to have as many shops as possible in the scheme to provide wider choices for consumers.

